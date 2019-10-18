Vandalised art statement ‘misunderstood’

ART NOT LITTER: The polypods are set up on the headland.

ARTISTS who placed recycled plastic 'polypods' at a headland in Little Cove were horrified to find the artworks vandalised on the weekend.

Pam Walpole and Yanni Van Zijl of Art for ARTsake discovered the damage on Monday.

The polypods are part of the Floating Land Biennial exhibition across the shire.

As a likely result of the vandalism, some residents took to social media to complain that the items could present a plastic threat to the nearby waters and ocean.

"They were vandalised - we don't know who did it," Ms Walpole said.

"We discovered them early Monday."

She said five of the pieces had been ripped open and rocks weighing them down had been moved and they were taken away toward some waste bins.

"But we fixed them pretty quickly and put them back," she said.

Ms Walpole said the exhibits were an environmental statement about the wrongs of plastic in the oceans.

"They not only echo the boulders of their surroundings but mimic the cells of micro plastics when viewed through a microscope," she said.

"They [are made of] used recycled plastic milk bottles collected from local coffee shops which would have been discarded after one use to reinforce the message of the dangers of the irresponsible disposal and use of plastic and they will later recreate the cladding for future work, hence consuming less material for land fill."

Pam and Yanni unload the pods for set-up.

Ms Walpole said the pair were "strong environmentalists who volunteer for bushcare".

"They are situated above the king tide line on the headland, so there's no danger of them ending up in the ocean," she said.

She said only a few people complained about them "compared to hundreds in support".

Michael Brennan the Noosa Regional Gallery Director is backing us," she said.

"It's good community engagement, as art should be."

But she said the vandalism was "a real shame".

"Only a month ago we won the Environment Aweard at the Swell Festival in Currumbin," Ms Walpole said.

"There were 50 sculptures on the beach; we had an 18-metre serpent created.

"There was nothing vandalised there - and that was the Gold Coast."

As well as Little Cove, the 'Plague of Polypods' feature at Noosa Regional Gallery and Boreen Point where the event was launched.

The Floating Land Exhibitions continue until October 27.