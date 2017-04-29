Variety Brats Bash turns 10

HIT THE ROAD: CAR 605 driver Kim Anderson and Brats Bash director Mark Smith are ready to embark on the 10th anniversary Variety Queensland fundraiser thanks to local business sponsors.

AFTER months of preparation, the Labour Day long weekend will see around 50 cars of all shapes and sizes hit the road for the 10th annual Variety Brats Bash.

Although this year's start line will be at Yatala Pies, the three-day Brats Bash has established a firm following of Sunshine Coast 'bashers' thanks to event director and Noosa Car and Truck business owner, Mark Smith.

Mark and his wife Julie have been involved with Variety for the past 18 years.

Their fundraising efforts have seen them take home multiple awards in the past and this year, they have set a 10th Anniversary Brats Bash fundraising target of $50,000.

Like all Variety fundraising driving events, the Brats Bash is a mad-capped, fun-filled adventure featuring three days of driving through some of Queensland's most remote bush land areas - the location of which is a mystery to participants until the actual event.

Uniquely however, it's the only Variety Queensland driving event geared towards kids with fun stops along the way, surprise lunch stops, a dress-up night, Red Faces talent show and plenty of free activities, prizes and awards.

"We had participated in a few of the bigger Variety Bashes and of course, the kids would help get all the cars ready then wave us goodbye,” Mark said.

"We decided to start the Brats Bash so our children and other families that have always wanted to do a 'real bash' could do it together over a long weekend.”

CAR 605 entrants Kim Anderson and Mike Doessel have rallied support from local businesses and will theme their entry on the car's main sponsor - Noosa Animal Emergency Service.

"We'll be the 'AES Angels' during the Bash. My employer has generously sponsored us this year and since I love the lifesaving work we do for animals everyday, it's certainly not a hardship to endorse the business this way,” Kim said.

Noosa AES Director Matt Rosen didn't hesitate to offer his support, saying he was proud to encourage community-mindedness in his employees.

"As an emergency veterinary hospital, our staff express their compassionate and caring natures on a daily basis. Supporting Variety is simply an extension of that compassion and I'm proud to help Kim, one of our senior nurses, achieve her fundraising goals,” he said.

Inquiries about the Bash can be directed to Mark on 0418700345 or at 4WD Obsession/Noosa Car and Truck, Venture Dr, Noosaville.