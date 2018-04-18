Variety of "amazing” stingers wash up on Coast beaches

'Blue Dragons' have washed up on a number of Coast beaches.

THEY might look pretty but these stingers pack a punch.

A variety of blue stingers are washing up on Coast beaches thanks to the recent easterly winds.

Bluebottles and 'Blue Dragons' have reportedly washed up on several beaches including Buddina, Golden Beach, Sunshine Beach, Coolum and up on Noosa North Shore.

Surf Shots Noosa photographer Dave Gleeson even took a photo of a blue button jellyfish that had washed up at Sunshine Beach.

Many unlucky residents had already come in contact with the stingers and took to the Sunshine Coast Community Board to warn others.

"My daughter was stung yesterday at Golden Beach. I took her to the clinic for hot water and they said she was the third person in an hour to come in," one person wrote.

"My kids got stung yesterday at Buddina. One by the bluebottles and the other by the blue dragons," another posted.

"There's was heaps!"