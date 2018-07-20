Vaudeville returns to Pomona theatre

THIS weekend is going to be an extravaganza for Pomona.

The fabulous A Vaudeville Affair is featuring at the town's famous Majestic Theatre to complement the King of the Mountain weekend events in Stan Topper Park.

An art gallery exhibition and an Antiques and Collectables Fair are also part of the weekend fun at the memorial hall.

The famous museum will be open too.

A Vaudeville Affair will be a spectacular event of song, dance, cabaret, comedy and lots of fun.

The Majestic will come alive with a cast of more than 20 performers and the audience is requested to get into the mood by dressing in 20s to 40s outfits.

And the famous Majestic mulled wine will be on tap to warm you up.

The whole experience, from the moment you walk in the door at this boutique theatre, will be a show to remember.

Friday's 7.30pm performance is hosted by the Majestic Theatre.

The Saturday and Sunday shows are part of the magic of the shire-wide Noosa alive! program.

details

WHAT: A Vaudeville Affair

WHERE: The Majestic Theatre, Pomona

WHEN: Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 7.30pm, Sunday matinee 2pm.

TICKETS/INFORMATION: www.themajestictheatre.com.au and www.noosaalive.com.au, or call 54852330.