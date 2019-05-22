Where you can get free beer this Sunday

Aussies will be treated to free VB this Sunday, for two hours across 200 pubs.

Thirsty punters across the country are being treated to an afternoon session at their local pub this weekend, courtesy of Victoria Bitter.

In a post on the VB website, the beer company announced it would be supplying free beer to 200 pubs across Australia for customers (over 18 of course) for two hours on Sunday.

VB is rewarding election-fatigued Aussies with a beer, on the house.

"There's been a lot of talk over the last few months," a post on the VB website said.

"While we don't know what's coming next, we do know this.

"It's the start of another week and it's time to get back to doing what we do best: working hard.

The statement declared "That's the only way we are going to push this country forward."

Find your local pub and get down this Sunday for a free brew.

The company also issued a call to arms for people "ready to get on with the job of making Australia a better place".

"It's our shout," the website said.

Between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, punters can head to these pubs for a beer, on the house:

NEW SOUTH WALES

Coffs Harbour:

GREENHOUSE TAVERN

CNR PACIFIC HWY AND BRAY ST

COFFS HARBOUR NSW

2450

Tweed Heads:

SOUTH TWEED TAVERN

53 MINJUNGBAL DR

TWEED HEADS SOUTH NSW

2486

Northern Rivers:

WESTOWER TAVERN

KEY WEST SHOPPING CENTRE

WEST BALLINA NSW

2478

Or find your local pub in NSW on the website here.

QUEENSLAND

Sunshine Coast:

ALEXANDRA HEADLANDS HOTEL

SEAFORTH

ALEXANDRA HEADLAND QLD

4572

BUDERIM TAVERN

81 BURNETT ST

BUDERIM QLD

4556

CALOUNDRA HOTEL

12 BULCOCK ST

CALOUNDRA QLD

4551

COOLUM BEACH HOTEL

1822 DAVID LOW WAY

COOLUM BEACH QLD

4573

GOLDEN BEACH TAVERN

32 BOWMAN RD

CALOUNDRA QLD

4551

KAWANA WATERS HOTEL

320 NICKLIN WAY

BOKARINA QLD

4575

NOOSA REEF HOTEL

19 NOOSA DR

NOOSA HEADS QLD

4567

O'MALLEYS IRISH BAR

SHOP 1 19 MOOLOOLABA ESP

MOOLOOLABA QLD

4557

PELICAN WATERS HOTEL

38 PELICAN WATERS BVD

PELICAN WATERS QLD

4551

PUB MOOLOOLABA

23 VENNING ST

MOOLOOLABA QLD

4557

WHARF TAVERN

PARKYN PDE

MOOLOOLABA QLD

4557

VILLA NOOSA HOTEL

19 MARY ST

NOOSAVILLE QLD

4566

Bundaberg:

MELBOURNE HOTEL

68 TARGO ST

BUNDABERG SOUTH QLD

4670

Fraser Coast:

KONDARI HOTEL

49-63 ELIZABETH STREET

URANGAN QLD

4655

OLD SYDNEY HOTEL

34 ELLENA ST

MARYBOROUGH QLD

4650

BAY CENTRAL TAVERN

155 BOAT HARBOUR DR

URRAWEEN QLD

4655

Gympie:

JOCKEY HOTEL

39 EXHIBITION RD

GYMPIE QLD

4570

PRINCE OF WALES HOTEL

29 RED HILL ROAD

GYMPIE QLD

4570

Mackay:

AUSTRAL HOTEL

189 VICTORIA ST

MACKAY QLD

4740

MT PLEASANT TAVERN

11 MALCOMSON ST

NTH MACKAY QLD

4740

Rockhampton:

PACIFIC HOTEL

46 JAMES STREET

YEPPOON QLD

4703

ALLENSTOWN HOTEL

8 UPPER DAWSON RD

ALLENSTOWN QLD

4700

GLENMORE TAVERN

500 YAAMBA RD

NORMAN GARDENS QLD

4701

Ipswich:

RACEHORSE HOTEL

215 BRISBANE RD

BOOVAL QLD

4304

ROYAL HOTEL

2 RAILWAY ST

GATTON QLD

4343

SPRINGFIELD TAVERN

1 COMMERCIAL DR

SPRINGFIELD QLD

4300

Gladstone:

HARVEY ROAD TAVERN

1 HARVEY ROAD

CLINTON QLD

4680

Toowoomba: Read about the four pubs here.

Or find your local pub in QLD on the website here.