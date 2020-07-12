Vegan food trailer to steal a ‘pizza’ our hearts on Coast

Madison Wall and Gianmarco Cannizzaro are planning to create a portable pizza trailer, Roro Pizza.

A young couple’s cheesy love story has inspired a new portable pizza business giving Coast residents a slice of plant-based food.

Madison Wall and Gianmarco Cannizzaro met as employees of vegan restaurant Gigi Pizzeria, which started the pair’s passion to travel and work in hospitality.

Now with son Piero, Ms Wall said the plant-powered family had begun a new venture in the industry with plans to operate a pizza trailer at markets, festivals and private events.

The GoFundMe page created to help kickstart the couple’s vision of Roro Pizza has now raised more than $2600.

“We’re so grateful for all of the support we’ve received already, it’s been incredible,” Ms Wall said.

Madison Wall and Gianmarco Cannizzaro with their son Piero.

“I had tears the other day looking at some of the donations that had been coming through. I was just gobsmacked, really.

“They can see that we’re passionate about our project, and we’re just a young family trying to get a headstart on our dreams.”

Ms Wall said it was important to the couple to create a vegan pizza option for residents.

“I think we’re different in that we’re doing a plant-based pizza, there’s not really anybody that’s doing that,” she said.

“But we’re also both vegan, so it was a no-brainer to do it plant-based anyway.

“We want to prove that pizza can also be great without animal products.”

After purchasing an old horse float to transform it into the funky trailer, Ms Wall said the mission would hopefully be completed in the coming months.

“We’re starting to knock it all down on the inside and get it ready,” she said.

“The first thing we want to buy is the pizza oven, because it’s actually coming from Italy and we need to get that made and ready as soon as we can.

“We’ve got some really cool recipe ideas, and we can’t wait to release them and hope we get a really good response from that as well.”