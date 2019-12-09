Vegan lashed over ‘crazy’ meat diet

A vegan influencer has been slammed by fans for becoming a "full on carnivore" for 30 days - and she claims it made her "more focused and healthy".

Alyse Parker posted a video on her YouTube channel earlier this month where she vlogged her experience of the "carnivore diet" - which involves only eating meat and animal products for 30 days.

Explaining her decision to give the carnivore diet a try, Alyse told her 727,000 subscribers: "Being vegan for almost five years, I know what it's like to lose myself in the identity of a diet culture and lose true open-mindedness."

Alyse Parker gained social media fame for her vegan content - but recently tried out a 30 day carnivore diet which involved only eating meat. Picture: Instagram / Alyse Parker

The wellness blogger - who has 204,000 Instagram followers - revealed that she stopped following a vegan diet earlier this year for health reasons and that her intention for the experiment was "to understand rather than judge".

Summing up her thoughts in an Instagram post, Alyse admitted that she was nervous to share the video with followers but was inspired to give the carnivore diet a go because she "started to hear story after story from my fellow vegan friends jumping ship."

She wrote: "I knew I needed to make decisions based on what was in the best interest for my health.

Alyse was a vegan for five years but recently gave it up when she began having health problems. Picture: Instagram / Alyse Parker

"I swallowed my pride and decided I'd give it a shot. Full on carnivore.

"I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome and healthy than I had felt in years."

Discussing the benefits of the diet, Aylse claims she had "more energy and focus throughout the day" in comparison to when she was a vegan.

Throughout the 15-minute video, Alyse films herself eating steak, salmon, bacon and eggs - and by the end, admitted that she would continue "mostly eating animal foods".

Alyse’s followers were horrified by the drastic lifestyle change. Picture: Instagram / Alyse Parker

However, Alyse's carnivore challenge hit a nerve with followers who originally followed her for her vegan content.

One replied: "Cows experience fear and pain. They have family units. They understand they are going to die when they are butchered.

"Factory farming of beef is not only cruel to intelligent animals but incredibly awful for the environment. You're part of the problem, don't pretend like you're part of the solution."

Fans claimed Alyse’s big change was part of ‘the problem’. Picture: Instagram / Alyse Parker

Another fumed: "Can we stop pushing extreme dieting and veiling it as wellness and transformation. It's toxic."

Accusing the star of "always taking stuff to the extreme", a third wrote: "I find it so strange that a vegan for so long goes the completely opposite route. Going back to most common diet of eating... Well... Everything. But going full on carnivore!? That's crazy!"

But not everyone was so critical of the influencer's lifestyle change.

Others supported Alyse. Picture: Instagram / Alyse Parker

"Ex vegan here too girl," one commented. "Finding out who you are outside of what you eat is one of the biggest challenges when you are entrenched in a cult-like mentality."

"I'm so proud of you for being honest about your diet and lifestyle. I support you 100% I know many people who feel better with meat in their diet! Can't wait to follow your journey more," another replied.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission