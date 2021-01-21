Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Vegan protester punished for slaughter videos

by Toby Vue
21st Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A VEGAN protester who showed videos of animal mutilations, slaughters and experimentations on TV screens set up on the Cairns Esplanade in front of families has been fined $400.

David Radunz (left), 38, had pleaded not guilty to public nuisance over the January 12 incident where he set up two TV screens, including one he wore around his neck, about 6.15pm near the lagoon area across from McDonald's.

Vegan protester David Radunz outside Cairns Courthouse after a previous hearing. Picture: Brendan Radke
Vegan protester David Radunz outside Cairns Courthouse after a previous hearing. Picture: Brendan Radke

MORE NEWS

'Need the truth': Missing mum case reopened

Sad new twist after rodeo identity's death

10 of the top scammers in the Far North

In court on Tuesday when he appeared via telephone, Magistrate Kevin Priestly fined him and did not record a conviction.

"I have viewed the footage and I don't propose to recite or describe (them)," Mr Priestly said.

The magistrate said the public, especially children, would have been "adversely impacted" and experienced "significant emotional reactions" as there was "no warning about what was depicted on screen".

Mr Radunz had argued the protest was free speech within human rights laws. He indicated in court he would appeal.

Originally published as Vegan protester punished for slaughter videos at Esplanade

More Stories

Show More
cairns court protester vegan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Plenty out there’: Sharp showers to hang around

        Premium Content ‘Plenty out there’: Sharp showers to hang around

        Weather “14mm in an hour”: The “short, sharp” bursts of heavy rainfall that have drenched the Coast are expected to hang around over coming days.

        Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Premium Content Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Crime An osteopath who raped his long-term client plans a big move

        Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?

        Premium Content Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?

        Netball Sunshine Coast Lightning squad get back into training ahead of the 2021 Super...