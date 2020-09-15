Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vegan protesters have chained themselves to the Highchester abattoir.
Vegan protesters have chained themselves to the Highchester abattoir.
Breaking

Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

Michael Nolan
15th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of 22 vegan protesters attempted to block the entrance to the Highchester Abattoir at Beaudesert in a bid to raise awareness of what they said was the inhumane treatment of animals inside the processing centre.

A group of activists entered the abattoir previously and placed hidden cameras which captured scenes they say violate the animals rights.

The footage shows an abattoir worker using his foot to break the neck of a calf before it is sent to the killing floor.

"I will never forget the cries of the calves, pigs and sheep, in the holding pens." activist Mo Orr said.

"We know welfare breaches are common in slaughterhouses, and it's always the activists who expose it. But even the highest of welfare standards, as seen in countless videos and in these videos here, are violent.

"The act of slaughter is a violent one and it can never be humane."

The activists timed the protest to coincide with the sale of the abattoir.

Highchester Meats was contacted for comment, but it declined the offer. 

More to come:

MORE STORIES:

Vegan protesters storm supermarket

Vegan activists set for trial in Toowoomba

Vegan activists vow to keep up the fight

First of vegan activists fined by Toowoomba court

 

abattoir animal cruelty animal rights activists editors picks toowoomba vegan protest vegan protesters
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jaimi’s ‘beautiful soul’ remembered by hospital staff

        Premium Content Jaimi’s ‘beautiful soul’ remembered by hospital staff

        News “Everyone always had time for her.” For one Coast woman, the tragic news of Jaimi Kenny’s passing was a beautiful reminder of the love she showed her grandma.

        Coast Lions welcome new leader to pride

        Premium Content Coast Lions welcome new leader to pride

        Community A member of Tewantin Lions Club has taken on a regional leadership role for a zone...

        Anglican Church looks to offload prime Coast property

        Premium Content Anglican Church looks to offload prime Coast property

        Property Situated only 150m from Hastings St, the Anglican Church is looking for interested...

        Couple struggling to make ends meet after major health blow

        Premium Content Couple struggling to make ends meet after major health blow

        Health A desperate woman is trying to resurrect a once thriving mobile dog grooming...