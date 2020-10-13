Menu
Vegan protesters target abattoir 'animal hell'

Michael Nolan
12th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Vegan protesters have returned to the Highchester Meats abattoir to raise awareness of the plight of the animals killed at the centre.

The group has staged several protests at the site in the past three years, most recently on September 15 after it was listed for sale.

Rather than change hands, the protesters want the site shut down.

"Highchester really is hell for animals," Organiser Mo Orr said.

"We're here at Highchester Meats abattoir to exercise our legal right to protest.

"We do this because the animals are suffering and their cries for help go unheard.

"There's an urgency to raise awareness and put an end to the violence.

"We wish livelihoods didn't depend on the bloody business of killing."

The protesters were greeted by police when they arrived at the site, shortly after 1.30pm however a spokesman for Highchester was unfazed by the protesters' actions.

"They can stand there as long as they want," he said.

A group of activists previously entered the abattoir and placed hidden cameras which captured scenes they say violate the animal's rights.

The footage shows an abattoir worker using his foot to break the neck of a calf before it is sent to the killing floor.

"I will never forget the cries of the calves, pigs and sheep, in the holding pens." Ms Orr said.

Toowoomba vegan activist Mo Orr is protesting the meat industry at Highchester Meats, in Beaudesert.
Originally published as Vegan protesters take action at south-east Queensland abattoir

abattoir protest vegan
Toowoomba Chronicle

