Vegans chained to abattoir machinery as part of huge protest

Protesters have chained themselves to machinery at Carey Bros Abattoir at Yangan.

A GROUP of about 20 animal advocates have entered the Carey Bros Abattoir near Warwick and chained themselves to equipment.

There are 100 vegans outside the facility.

Police have been at the scene for a few hours now, since being called out to Yagan at 4.20am.

A convoy of about 12 cars drove from Brisbane to the abattoir this morning after a call went out last week for activists to rally for the 'biggest' action the 'world has ever seen'.

Brad King of Farm Animal Rescue is at the site and said they were protesting due to the 'clear suffering animals felt in these abattoirs'.

The protest is one of several occurring today across the country, to mark the one year anniversary since the documentary, Dominion, was released.

The documentary catalogues the legal, standard practices employed daily in Australian farms and abattoirs.

The protest comes off the back of last month's vegan attack on Lemontree feedlot and dairy at Millmerran, where more than 100 activists stormed a family farm.

The protest was live streamed and farm owner David McNamee could be heard telling the activists to leave his property.

He said "they were yelling abuse" and "the most profound profanities you've ever heard".

