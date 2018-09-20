Menu
A vegetation fire has broken out at Sunrise Beach Thursday (generic photo) Renee Albrecht
Vegetation fire at Sunrise

20th Sep 2018 4:16 PM

EMERGENCY services said a vegetation fire broke out near Grasstree Court, Sunrise Beach about 1.55pm Thursday, but was posing no immediate threat to property.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze.

Smoke may affect surrounding areas through the afternoon and evening.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep their medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

