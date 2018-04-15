Vegging out at new festival

THE vegan movement is growing almost daily with so many stories of hormone-induced meat and maltreatment of livestock, and the countdown is on for the very first Noosa Vegan Festival, a community event created to take veganism from the sidelines into the mainstream where it is clearly headed.

Australia is now the world's third-largest vegan market, and plant-based options are on the increase globally, with many major companies branching out into healthier alternatives, removing allergy-prone dairy and eggs from their ingredient list.

To celebrate this healthier and kinder way of living, the day will be jam-packed with speakers, market stalls, live music, exhibitors, performances and, of course, plenty of delicious food, savoury and sweet.

Celebrity guests include international activist Joey Carbstrong and Noosa locals Tammy and Wally Fry, who have spoken all over the world on the detrimental impact the animal agriculture has on the planet.

In addition, the festival offers live music by Zac Gunthorpe, The Cherry Ripes and many others.

Cooking demos will take the mystery out of "what do vegans eat?” and a wide selection of local businesses will illustrate the abundance of choices available to the health-and cruelty-aware shopper.

For the kids there will be a puppet show with Gem Stone, face painting, temporary tattoos, and craft.

The adults will be spoilt for choice with vegan cheese, wine, a fitness panel, massage tent, a travel desk and educational documentaries.

The whole family can win prizes, buy merchandise, get advice from health care professionals, and even join a Tibetan dance performance.