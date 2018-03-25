Menu
Horse dies as car crashes on Cunningham Highway

Elyse Wurm
by

UPDATE 5pm: A horse has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway outside Warwick.

A 55-year-old woman was reportedly driving a vehicle towing a horse float, which crashed about 10m down an embankment.

She reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene about 40km east of Warwick about 4.14pm this afternoon.

Updates to follow.

Warwick Daily News

