Menu
Login
Police are investigating
Police are investigating Kevin Farmer
Crime

Vehicle used to ram raid Andergrove business

Melanie Plane
by
14th Oct 2018 10:47 AM

A VEHICLE has been used to ram raid an Andergrove business in the early hours of this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the incident occurred at The Village Food Market, about 4.30am.

She said police were called after a nearby resident heard a 'loud bang' come from the direction of the store.

"The owner attended the store and viewed CCTV which showed a vehicle ram into the side glass door of the shop," the police spokeswoman said.

"Unknown people entered the store and stole an amount of property. They then left in the car."

The store owner is conducting a stock take to determine how much has been stolen.

The spokeswoman said damaged property included the glass sliding door, shelving inside the store and a large amount of stock.

editors picks mackay crime mackay police ram raid
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Chasse your way to ballet class

    Chasse your way to ballet class

    News Ballet has proven health and well-being benefits, and locals can try it at FitBarre

    Award win for Refresh Noosa

    Award win for Refresh Noosa

    News Refresh campaign wins gong

    Nipping on down to gain surf skills at Peregian Beach

    Nipping on down to gain surf skills at Peregian Beach

    News Noosa lifesaving grass roots revival

    Vivien's working ZEN and now for our climate change solution

    Vivien's working ZEN and now for our climate change solution

    News Noosa green campaigner still lobbying

    Local Partners