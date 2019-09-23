Menu
Login
Celebrity

Veronicas deny being removed from plane over bag row

23rd Sep 2019 7:34 AM

POP duo The Veronicas have disputed the account of their removal from a Sydney plane over an "incredibly intimidating and confusing" cabin baggage dispute, and are taking legal action.

Sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso were asked to leave Qantas QF516, which was bound for Brisbane, on Sunday morning amid an argument with cabin crew.

Qantas says two passengers refused to follow the cabin crew's instructions and were "offloaded" before the plane took off.

The Australian Federal Police told AAP officers came on board amid an argument between the two passengers and staff before the women agreed to disembark, with no further issues.

But The Veronicas have hit back at reporting of the cabin baggage incident, which they said was "incredibly intimidating and confusing".

"The details reported are false and in conflict with video recorded during the event and witness accounts from the flight," they said on Instagram.

"The incident was escalated without explanation why from the cabin staff. We co-operated with all requests from authorities and exited the aircraft."

The Veronicas, who caught a later flight to Brisbane, added they were pursuing legal action over the incident and media reports of it.

Police say they're still looking into the incident.

airlines the veronicas

Top Stories

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    ‘Once in a lifetime’ fire event

    News Noosa mayor thanks emergency responders after massive fire effort

    Take a music journey with Barry

    Take a music journey with Barry

    News Music legend Barry Charles wants to take you back to the Old Noosa scene

    Three tips for school holiday safety

    Three tips for school holiday safety

    News School holidays begin this weekend and if you’re out and about here are ways to...

    New trial for ‘dumping’ beach as lifesavers back on alert

    New trial for ‘dumping’ beach as lifesavers back on alert

    News Surf lifesavers will be back on local beaches this weekend with help from a new...