Noosa Civic COVID-19 scare
News

‘Very disappointing’: Shoppers react to Noosa COVID scare

Eden Boyd
Matt Collins
,
10th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
Customers and business owners have told of their shock and "disappointment" that two girls from a COVID-19 hotspot had been shopping at Noosa Civic before police caught them.

Police have detained two young women, aged 15 and 16, after they crossed the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot in NSW without quarantining.

Sunshine Coast police Superintendent and District Officer Craig Hawkins said the teens were taken into custody Monday afternoon at Noosa Civic Centre and have been tested for the virus.

Customer Jenny Wagg was shopping in the centre this afternoon when she noticed "half" of the stores had shut.

The Coffee Club at Noosa Civic Centre has closed after a COVID-19 scare.
"It just looked too suspicious for half the shops to be closed and most of the people working there wearing masks, and there's no signage saying what's going on at all," she said.

Ms Wagg's first reaction was that the closures were COVID-19 related, wanting to leave the store to avoid the suspected risk.

"I thought 'why be in this situation, you just don't know'," she said.

Although she was "very disappointed" to learn of the teens' breach, Ms Wagg hoped the sudden shutdown would just be a precautionary measure.

Cotton On Body at Noosa Civic Centre is also closed.
"I think centre management should have some sort of signage up on the door, letting people know (and) alerting them to the fact there is a possible COVID scare in the building," she said.

"I think it's very disappointing.

"We've had just nothing here in Noosa, we've been relatively free of COVID, and it just was so suspicious when I walked into the building."

City Beach Surf Shop was one of the stores to close their doors.

Store manager Eva Fowler confirmed the two teens had been into the store. 

Team members initially alerted Ms Fowler to the girls because they "were acting suspiciously".

They did not buy anything, but they did touch several pieces of merchandise and were not wearing masks, according to Ms Fowler.

She confirmed everything the teens had touched had since been cleaned.

The Daily has contacted centre management for comment.

coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast noosa civic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

