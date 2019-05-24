Very high cut swimmers baffle shoppers

THERE'S been some interesting bikini styles of late, but could this be the strangest yet?

From Fashion Nova's cringe-worthy lace bodysuit to the infamous V-string and even the fearless duct-tape look, it appears there's another bizarre trend to add to the pack - an orange and zebra patterned swimsuit.

It has been described by Twitter users as a "monstrosity" for its extremely high cut style which runs the length of the model's entire body.

A swimsuit sold on Top Shop cops flak online for its extremely high-cut design.

"Laughing my actual head off at the thought of turning up to swim training in this," a Twitter user posted alongside a screenshot of the $75 one-piece.

Other shoppers have also been left confused by the design, with some saying it looks like it's been "put on the wrong way" round.

"Jesus what is happening there? What is not happening? That person had actual corners? I can't unsee that!" said another.

"We can all be relieved it's unavailable in my size," joked another.

"Tbf it's not really available in the model's size so how the rest of us going to manage?" said the user who posted the image.

The swimsuit by Jaded London also features a figure-flattering belt around the middle, a look plenty of celebs are using to shrink their waist, however, it still didn't stop shoppers from mocking it.

"Two small triangles and a belt. You won't be allowed to consume anything, not even air," one person said.

Many were elft baffled by the design.

"A nasty chafe waiting to happen," added another.

Reflecting on ASOS' clear combat trousers which also baffled the internet earlier this year for its "cling film" design, another said: "What laws of physics make this possible?

"It's like ASOS' clear trousers, they just won't work in real life."

The swimsuit is described as an Orange Scarf Print Waist Tie Bandeau and while it doesn't appear to be available on Top Shop Australia's site, it can still be shipped here, via the original website.

Retailer ASOS were recently slammed for their "horrific" $25 crotchless pants debacle that left customers gobsmacked.

But then they incurred the wrath of the internet for the second time after posting a pair of completely impractical see-through pants.

The garment under fire are designed by Flounce London, and described as "sheer organza combat pants in white", of course.

It had left many people wondering "why".

Jess Burgess posted a photo of the pants after browsing through the ASOS site, claiming there's no way she'd be caught dead in the non-pants.

I love ASOS but why on earth would you wear that 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w0K28Z0mxd — Jess Burgess (@jessburgess75) February 10, 2019

Extreme swimwear was all the rage last year, and it looks like 2019 is set to be no different.

Duct tape bikinis - made famous by fashion label Black Tape Project - have made a return.

Women wearing nothing but strategically placed metallic duct tape is the bizarre bikini trend that's taken over Instagram recently.

The fearless look is the brainchild of Joel Alvarez, a designer from Miami, who owns an "artistic" venture called the Black Tape Project.

His striking black designs were the talk of New York Fashion Week last year but were given a glitzy makeover for the 2019 festival season.

Duct tape bikinis first shocked the world when they appeared at New York Fashion Week in 2018. Picture: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

A micro bikini that uses only a tiny patch of fabric to protect your modesty and is held on by buckled straps recently went viral, with people understandably branding it "ridiculous".

The $31 bikini was shared on Fashion Nova's Instagram page where, bizarrely, people were clambering to get hold of the itsy-bitsy item.

"I searched for this on your site and nothing comes up..?" one desperate user said.

Another wrote: "When will this be available again please?

However many called out the brand for their "unrealistic" piece of swimwear, declaring it would be impossible to wear.

You can be the judge.

The latest tiny bikini — featuring buckles as straps instead of actual material — is taking the viral swimmers trend too far. Picture: Instagram

One twitter user described it as being ‘put on the wrong way’ round.

The swimsuit by Jaded London also comes in other patterns, on their website.