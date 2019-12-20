Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firefighters now have the latest Peregian blaze within containment lines but are maintaining a state of heightened alert going into a weekend with a very high fire danger rating, rising temperatures and strengthening winds. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Firefighters now have the latest Peregian blaze within containment lines but are maintaining a state of heightened alert going into a weekend with a very high fire danger rating, rising temperatures and strengthening winds. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Weather

Very high fire danger as Coast heats up for weekend

Bill Hoffman
20th Dec 2019 4:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast faces a very high fire danger rating heading into the weekend with firefighters on heightened alert.

About 30 Queensland Fire and Rescue Service officers on Friday afternoon remained on the ground of the latest Peregian blaze which on Wednesday forced evacuation of homes.

At its height more than 70 appliances and more than 150 firefighters worked to bring the fast-moving blaze under control.

Inspector Matt Inwood, area director for the Caloundra QFES Rural Fire Services, said warmer conditions and a return to strong winds meant there would be no easing of the state of alert.

He said a local fire ban had been extended until December 31, cancelling all permits.

Restrictions now apply to naked flames in outdoor settings.

Inspector Inwood said the fire continued burning within containment lines.

A preliminary QFES and Queensland Police Service investigation into the cause of the fire has been completed but is yet to be released.

Inspector Inwood said one ignition point had been determined but was unable to reveal more information at this point.

sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie rockers ready for a break after Noosa gig

        premium_icon Aussie rockers ready for a break after Noosa gig

        News Playing gigs around the country to thousands of adoring fans seems like a dream lifestyle. But even rockstars need a break.

        Peregian bushfire under control, but warnings remain

        Peregian bushfire under control, but warnings remain

        News Residents' relief as fire under control

        Disgraced councillor will not be replaced

        premium_icon Disgraced councillor will not be replaced

        News Noosa Council decides at its last meeting of the year to govern without Pardon...

        Laser spectacular to replace fireworks

        premium_icon Laser spectacular to replace fireworks

        News Illumination architecture a highlight of New Year’s Eve in Noosa.