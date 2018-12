WHAT better way to spend today than in true Australian summer style.

Forget snow and sleigh rides, here we celebrate with sun, surf and maybe a glass of wine with local prawns.

The weather should reach 27 degrees, perfect for those wanting to test out their new toys or beach wear.

However you spend your day, be it with family and friends eating too much food or perhaps you are having a quiet one, Noosa News wishes everyone a very merry Christmas.