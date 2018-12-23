Very sweet birthday

COOL SCOOP: Amo Gelato owner Boyd Cahill with Chloe Moresi and Tomo Luthy as the shop celebrates 10 years this month.

COOL SCOOP: Amo Gelato owner Boyd Cahill with Chloe Moresi and Tomo Luthy as the shop celebrates 10 years this month. Caitlin Zerafa

HERE'S a scoop for you.

Who doesn't love an ice cream on a hot summer day - or any day really -and after a week of high temperatures this has been the place to be.

Amo Gelato opened its doors across from Noosa River 10 years ago this month and have served up a scoop or two in their time.

Owner Boyd Cahill said summer sees lines of happy gelato and coffee aficionados pouring out onto the street, with many holidaymakers returning year after year to find their favourite flavours and discover new ones too.

"Amo Gelato recipes are based on classic fundamentals of gelato production, we like to say it's 'just real food speaking for itself',” Mr Cahill said.

"Every week we produce around 30 flavours of gelato and sorbet, some classics from the start like our national gold medal-winning Belgian Chocolate gelato, to this week's newest flavours, a beautifully caramelised Panna Cotta gelato.”

Amo Gelato sources local produce to create creamy treats.

"We pasteurise Jersey milk straight from the cow, and we thank Cooloola Dairies for access to their happy herd,” Mr Cahill said.

He said the ultra-rich milk and cream is what separates them from other ice creameries.

"The other is that we make nearly everything in house, from caramels, nut pastes, brittles, meringues, mascarpone, curd, smashed Anzac biscuits and much more,” he said.

The team are also proud of their coffee gelato.

"A scoop of our cappuccino gelato is equal in strength by volume to an actual cappuccino,” Mr Cahill said. "And we roast that speciality coffee too.”

Amo Gelato source their single-origin beans from central and south America and Mr Boyd said they look for characteristics of caramel, roasted nuts and dark chocolate.

"These flavour profiles make for outstanding affogatos too,” he said.

Amo Gelato translates to I love ice cream in English and that is exactly what the team are all about.

"It's been a great 10 years,” Mr Cahill said.

"We love what we make, we know many who do, and you just might love it too.”

Mr Cahill thanked everyone who has been a part of the journey so far.

"Thanks again to our loyal customers, our local producers and suppliers, and especially to Noosaville and all who visit - we love you all,” he said.

From first coffee of the day to an after-dinner stroll and dessert, Amo Gelato are open every day - expect Christmas day.