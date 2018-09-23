Vessel washed to sea, destroyed in overnight incident

A DAMAGED boat has washed ashore at Ballina after running out of fuel in the Richmond River overnight.

The Marine Rescue Ballina team was called to assist a 40 foot cruiser about 10.30pm yesterday.

The boat made it into the Richmond River before running out of fuel.

The vessel then began taking on water and was washed out to sea, Marine Rescue said in a statement.

Two crew members jumped off the cruiser and climbed onto the break wall.

"They sustained minor injuries," the statement said.

"Ballina 30 was stood down as the crew of the cruiser was safe and the vessel was offshore and sinking.

"Unfortunately the vessel was washed ashore overnight and had broken up with debris on Lighthouse Beach, the North wall and floating in the river."

Ballina resident Shaneo Back went to see the vessel's wreckage this morning after hearing about the incident.

"The beach was already cleaned and you could see that they had to use some heavy equipment to salvage the mess off the beach," he said.

"But we noticed a lot of debris on the north side of the north wall."

There, he said Marine Rescue and Ballina Shire Council crews, along with members of the public, were working to clean up the debris.

"There was lots of debris all over the rocks, large parts of the hull, lots of ropes, metal and wood," he said.

"One person had the steering wheel in their hand."