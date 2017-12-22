Veteran scores tinny win after his storm wipe-out

TRAVESTON Vietnam veteran Mick Erceg was a most deserving winner of the Davo's Tackle World/Davo's Boating and Outdoors Great Tinny Promotion and he will have the good oil on just where to wet a line for a good feed.

Mick unfortunately lost his shed, caravan, ride-on mower and boat when a large tree fell during a violent storm earlier in the year. So it is a most opportune win for Mick who was very appreciative. He collected his 4.1metre Clark Magnum boat, 40 horsepower Honda outboard, custom-built Oceanic trailer and a host of other goodies last Thursday from the team at Davo's in the Noosa Homemaker Centre.

The boat, motor and trailer package was sponsored by some of Davo's key suppliers and local businesses such as Breakaway Marine.

"This will become an annual Christmas giveaway' Davo's spokesman Adam 'Adsy' Neilson said.

The team at Davo's Tackle World and Davo's Boating and Outdoors wish all their valued customers a very merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018.