Vibrant buzz as pin-up jockey ignites exciting victory

A group of syndicate racegoers had plenty to cheer about at today’s Ipswich race meeting. Picture: Claire Power

A group of syndicate racegoers had plenty to cheer about at today’s Ipswich race meeting. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

ANOTHER Mirunner won at Ipswich today and a large attendance from owners in that winner were in high spirits for the entire day as a result.

Robbie Fradd was the pin-up jockey for the large band of owners as Excel in the Sun led from go to whoa in the fourth of the day.

More than 200 owners were on course for the win for the Trent and Toby Edmonds stable bringing a vibrant buzz to the racetrack unlike any other standard Wednesday race day.

Excel in the Sun was having her first race start.

Despite racing greenly in the straight, Excel won comfortably at the end after leading for the entire trip. That lead was set up with an electrifying start as the three-year-old filly pinged out of the gates.

This was the second Mirunner winner at Ipswich in a couple of months after The Tony Gollan trained Lyrical Girl thrilled a big ownership crowd back in September when winning by four lengths with Ryan Maloney aboard.

Lyrical Girl has gone onto win her two subsequent starts giving the owners four consecutive wins for that filly.

The large syndication concept is gaining great momentum as hundreds of people swell a racecourse for one runner on that day.

The concept allows up to 1,000 owners in a single horse paying a relatively small amount for their small share but gaining the experience and excitement of thoroughbred horse ownership. A number of large scale similar syndications are popping up around the nation.

This bolstered attendance flows on to food and beverages sales for the club making everyone a winner at Ipswich Racecourse today.

The act of the Ipswich Turf Club in offering a complementary winning drink to the large numbers of people created a good deal of good will, adding to the experience.

A couple of hundred people left the course thrilled with their horse ownership experience on the day.

Ipswich race winner Thumbs Up, ridden by Georgina Cartwright and trained by Kevin Kemp. Picture: Claire Power

Winning double for Georgina

APPRENTICE jockey Georgina Cartwright kicked off the day with a bang as she rode the first two winners on a smallish card.

After the plethora of racing opportunities around South East during the Melbourne Cup week, there was a relatively small number of acceptors for today's Ipswich metropolitan meeting.

This did not stop young apprentice Georgina Cartwright as she hit the ground running collecting the winning double early in the day.

The double kept the 2020 winning strike rate at a career best of 9% as Aint She Lovely won the first for Gold Coast trainer John Zielke and Thumbs Up the second for Toowoomba trainer Kevin Kemp.

Winner Thumbs Up, ridden by Georgina Cartwright. Picture: Claire Power

Unforgettable Flemington carnival

SATURDAY'S Stakes Day was the culmination of the four day Flemington Melbourne Cup Carnival, one that will never be forgotten.

A crowd-less Flemington for the first time in 160 years of Melbourne Cup racing will forever be remembered. Where there are usually up to 400,000 people across the carnival, this year there was no one apart from essential staff.

The TAB wipe-out on the last day of the carnival is another reason for an unforgettable Carnival as Tote facilities went down across the nation.

Reports of $100 million wagering losses will help for the wrong reason to remember this carnival, and in general the year 2020.

Sandown Cup Day completes the Melbourne Carnival this weekend.

Next meeting

Ipswich's November racing continues on Wednesdays 18th, and 25th, followed by Friday, December 4, to open the final month of 2020.