Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Health

Victoria continues COVID-free streak

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Jan 2021 9:22 AM

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in Saturday's numbers.

The promising figure, marking 24 days of no community transmission, comes as 13,072 Victorians got tested in the 24 hours to midnight.

One new case was reported in the state's hotel quarantine system.

On Friday evening border restrictions with New South Wales were eased.

The Cumberland local government area in Sydney has now moved from red to orange under the Victorian government permit system, with all other Greater Sydney zones transitioning to green.

Residents in the Cumberland area need to get a COVID-19 test in the first three days of being in Victoria.

All other Sydney residents can travel to Victoria without a test but still need to apply for a permit.

Originally published as Victoria continues COVID-free streak

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast medical trials get under skin of itchy condition

        Premium Content Coast medical trials get under skin of itchy condition

        Health Clinical trials for an experimental new psoriasis treatment are under way on the Sunshine Coast.

        Detective ‘dragged’ in dramatic Coast arrest

        Premium Content Detective ‘dragged’ in dramatic Coast arrest

        Crime A detective was allegedly dragged along the road while arresting a 31-year-old man...

        Coast hospital to become coronavirus vaccine hub

        Premium Content Coast hospital to become coronavirus vaccine hub

        Health Sunshine Coast University Hospital will be one of six hubs to roll out the Covid...

        Coast’s biggest news team welcomes new reporters

        Premium Content Coast’s biggest news team welcomes new reporters

        News Two new journalists join our team of 15 frontline reporters