Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria hit by third deadliest day

27th Aug 2020 8:44 AM


Victoria has marked its second deadliest day since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic with 24 new fatalities overnight.
Victoria has recorded another huge spike in COVID-19 deaths, with 23 more fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours. 

This makes it the state's third deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Health authorities also announced 113 new virus cases, which is a noticeable decrease on yesterday's 149 infections.

It comes after the state recorded its second deadliest day of the pandemic, with 24 fatalities confirmed on Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has copped major criticism for his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, with the state's top doctors likening it to witnessing a "slow car crash".

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mechanic’s bright idea powers workshop for free

        Premium Content Mechanic’s bright idea powers workshop for free

        Business Oil-changing mechanics may not first spring to mind as your typical poster child for a sustainable energy success story.

        Cops search for men after bottle shop thefts

        Premium Content Cops search for men after bottle shop thefts

        News Police would like to speak with four men who may be able to assist with inquiries...

        Satanists summon the Dark Lord to Noosa

        Premium Content Satanists summon the Dark Lord to Noosa

        Politics Organiser Robin Bristow says people are lining up to go to Noosa’s Satanic Black...

        National eyes on Noosa’s ‘iconic’ Rolling Rock

        Premium Content National eyes on Noosa’s ‘iconic’ Rolling Rock

        Property The future of Noosa’s Rolling Rock could soon be decided after the popular...