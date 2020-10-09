Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 11 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Oct 2020 7:35 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 11 more coronavirus cases and no new deaths for the second day in a row, the Department of Health confirmed on Friday.

It means Melbourne's crucial 14-day virus average dropped to 9.4, with health authorities imploring that figure must be around five for the Government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average is 0.4.

Another day where COVID-19 cases stubbornly remain above 10 narrowed the chances Melbourne will reach its target to reopen by October 19, with the Premier on Thursday saying he could not rule out adding more stages into the road map out of lockdown.

"We will look to make as many changes as we safely can," Daniel Andrews said.

"Whatever we can give back, whatever we can loosen, then of course we will. But safety has to guide us."

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

Originally published as Victoria records 11 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining conference stripped back amid virus concerns

        Premium Content Mining conference stripped back amid virus concerns

        Business COVID-19 restrictions and Noosa Council’s ban on mass gatherings weren’t enough to put a stop to the annual mining industry conference.

        Alleged drug trafficker locked up after stealing phone

        Premium Content Alleged drug trafficker locked up after stealing phone

        Crime An alleged drug trafficker who had strict bail conditions of not using mobile...

        Scott Hillier reveals his top jigs to catch cobia

        Premium Content Scott Hillier reveals his top jigs to catch cobia

        Fishing There are plenty of cobia in our waters. Fishing guru Scott Hillier reveals where...

        ‘Beyond belief’: Dad fractures eye socket during fight

        Premium Content ‘Beyond belief’: Dad fractures eye socket during fight

        Crime A Coast dad caused a man “significant injuries” after he threw a glass at him...