Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths

14th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday. 

 

More to come

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks victoria

Just In

    Woolies’ new virus tactic

    Woolies’ new virus tactic
    • 14th Aug 2020 7:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Show holiday cash splurge to help business

        Premium Content Show holiday cash splurge to help business

        News A Noosa councillor wants residents to use an upcoming public holiday to show their support for local businesses.

        Rapist walking free sparks calls for sex offender register

        Premium Content Rapist walking free sparks calls for sex offender register

        Crime After spending close to 20 years behind bars, Noosa’s Christmas Day rapist walked...

        'The best restaurant I’ve eaten at this year'

        Premium Content 'The best restaurant I’ve eaten at this year'

        Food & Entertainment Anooska Tucker-Evans has eaten almost 100 restaurants this year

        Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

        Premium Content Man suffers serious injuries after motorbike collision

        Breaking Paramedics have rushed a man to a Sunshine Coast hospital after he was injured in a...