Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths as pressure mounts on the premier to ease restrictions in Melbourne quicker.
Politics

Victoria records 45 new virus cases and four deaths

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Sep 2020 9:55 AM

Victoria recorded 45 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday, according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 28 cases on Thursday, with the average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne dropping to 44.4, meaning the city is on track to a scheduled easing of restrictions.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The daily average in regional Victoria on Thursday was 2.9.

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Friday.

Originally published as Victoria records 45 new virus cases

coronavirus health victoria

