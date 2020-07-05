NSW and Victoria record new coronavirus cases

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews has announced a new round of cases overnight. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

NEW South Wales has recorded 14 new coronavirus cases on the same day Victoria recorded 74 new coronavirus cases overnight as community transmissions continue to increase.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced all new cases in the state were travellers in hotel quarantine. The state conducted more than 18,000 tests in the past day

The state has had more than 3200 cases in total since testing began, including 51 deaths.

Speaking from Melbourne this morning, Premier Daniel Andrews gave a breakdown of where the cases have came from:

• 16 were linked to outbreaks;

• One was a returning traveller in hotel quarantine; and

• 53 further cases are under investigation.

There is a total of 543 active coronavirus cases across the state, with 26 people in hospital. Over 21,000 people were tested yesterday.

Mr Andrews also announced a series of new measures relating to the residents in the nine public housing towers that have been impacted:

• No rent for these tenants for two weeks;

• Those who are working will get a $1500 hardship payment;

• A $750 hardship payment will be given for those out of work; and

• Nurses and other staff will move through the towers to test all people living there.

To stem new infections, the government increased the number of suburbs in lockdown with nine public housing blocks now completely off limits with residents forced to remain in doors for at least five days.

Mr Andrews urged people to stay in their homes. "We cannot have this virus spread," the Premier said at his daily briefing. "We have to do everything we can to contain the virus and that is why staying in your flat is absolutely essential.

"If we have a large group of people who already have pre-existing and underlying health challenges infected with this virus, then people will die. It is as simple as that."

He added that all the usual messages have not changed. "If you are sick, the only reason to go out is to get tested. If you are in a locked-down suburb you need to follow the rules."