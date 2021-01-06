Video captures moment woman escapes quarantine facility

A WOMAN in quarantine at Howard Springs has been caught after running away from the facility this evening.

It's understood the woman climbed a fence at the facility and walked off, as residents and security raised the alarm.

Police searched the area and found her outside the facility within 15 minutes.

Incident Controller, Acting Commander Sachin Sharma said the 33-year-old woman had been at Howard Springs for two days before attempting to flee.

"She was noticed by residents and the security officers to be attempting to leave the facility and they alerted police," he said.

"She was located nearby within 15 minutes and returned to the facility."

The 33-year-old woman walks off after scaling a barrier fence at the Howard Springs quarantine facility. Picture: Josiah Bosch

He said police were investigating. No charges have been laid as yet.

Witness Josiah Bosch, who is also in quarantine in Howard Springs, filmed the scene once he realised what the woman was doing.

He said he had seen the woman walk past his room without a mask on and tried to inform her that she would get in trouble.

He said she had continued walking, ignoring him, and then dropped her bag over the barrier fence and started to scale it.

"It happened quite quickly and we thought 'is she doing this'. And as soon as she did I went to grab my phone and film it as it was out of the ordinary," he said.

Mr Bosch said the woman then finished climbing the fence, picked up her bag and walked off in the direction of the entrance to the facility.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Video captures moment woman escapes Howard Springs quarantine facility