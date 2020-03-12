Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Car flips on busy Gympie street
News

VIDEO: Car flips on busy Gympie street

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
12th Mar 2020 12:07 PM | Updated: 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE

Two people have been taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Channon St this morning.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported both patients were in a stable condition following the multi-vehicle crash at about 9.55am.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.

"Two stable patients transported to Gympie Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Channon St at 9.55am," QAS tweeted.

Images from the scene show a white sedan flipped on its top with extensive damage, while video footage showed another sedan had also sustained damage.

A police officer on the scene said traffic would be diverted around the scene until it was clear.

 

EARLIER

EMERGENCY service crews have arrived on the scene of a reported two-vehicle crash in a busy Gympie street this morning.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.

Reports of the crash circulated just before 10am, and images from the scene show a car has flipped on Channon St near Henry St and Myall St.

Traffic interruptions have been reported close to the scene.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curran donations’ don’t pass the pub test’

        premium_icon Curran donations’ don’t pass the pub test’

        News Gympie election 2020: Incumbent defends more $17,000 in support from businesses

        FULL RECAP: Candidates clash at heated election debate

        premium_icon FULL RECAP: Candidates clash at heated election debate

        Council News Mayoral and Division 4 candidates answer key questions at forum

        Airport debate takes off as hopefuls haggle Mayor

        premium_icon Airport debate takes off as hopefuls haggle Mayor

        Council News Debate has flared up over benefits of the Sunshine Coast Airport

        Future Noosa regret not asking more questions

        premium_icon Future Noosa regret not asking more questions

        News LEGAL representative for Future Noosa admits thorough due diligence was not done...