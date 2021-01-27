VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

A shocking video shows the moment mayhem broke out on a Chinchilla street when a child allegedly armed with a knife launched toward a business owner who was forced to flee in fear for his life.

The video which was posted to Facebook by the victim, shows a child pull a pair of scissors from a bag before running towards the camera outside a pub on Saturday, January 23.

The video starts with the business owner approaching a child slumped over a car, when he asked him to speak.

"How old are you? Can you speak now the way you were speaking before?" he can be heard asking the juvenile.

"He's like 12-years-old and he has cigarette hanging behind his ear?"

The young boy visually aggravated snapped back, "I'll smash your phone c**k sucker… I'll stab you scum."

A bystander tried to intervene to see if the child was okay, and asked the man to back off, but he instead followed the child while recording.

Tensions ramped up when the boy reached into a shopping bag and pulled his hand out clutching a pair of scissors saying, "let's go c*nt".

Screaming in terror the victim ran onto the Warrego Highway, then into a nearby pub.

"F**ck me dead, he's going to stab me with a knife - scissors," he said to bar staff, before posting a video to social media with the caption; Just lucky to be alive, lock this sh*t up.

A concerned bystander said police needed to be called to deal with the alleged attempted stabbing.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said investigations into the matter are continuing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Watch the video here:

