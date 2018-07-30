VIDEO: Fire engulfs newsagency in Walkerston shopping centre

UPDATE, 8.15pm: The cause of a blaze that engulfed a Walkerston newsagency tonight will be investigated Tuesday.

Walkerston fire brigade captain Darryl Dhu said their station initially were called at 5.50pm with reports of a fire at newsXpress at the Creek St complex.

"We responded with two full crews, two appliances from Walkerston and three appliances responded from Mackay," Captain Dhu said.

"The fire was contained to the original structure, the newsagents. There were adjacent buildings that had slight smoke damage internally but the majority of the damage was contained by the newsagents."

Capt Dhu said there was also damage to power in parts of the complex, with some stock possibly lost in the outage.

"The fire is under investigation, there's no definitive outcome of what caused it as yet or the area of origin," he said.

"Woolworths evacuated everyone from the shopping centre and everyone was accounted for."

EARLIER:

AT LEAST five Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are battling a large fire that's broken out at a Walkerston shopping centre complex.

Walkerston shopping centre fire: A fire has broken out at the Walkerston Woolworths complex.

Shoppers have been evacuated from the complex on the corner of Creek and Dutton streets, with crews working at the front of Woolworths entrance.

A witness who works at the complex said the fire appeared to have started in the newsagency and originated in the roof.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there appeared to be no injuries, with the fire initially reported just before 6pm.

The surrounding shops were evacuated about 6.15pm, including shopper Valda Stock who described what happened.

"We just pulled up on the corner there and started to walk in and I smelled a bit of smoke but I thought it was cane," Mrs Stock told the Daily Mercury on scene.

"So we went into Woolies and did our bit of shopping and when we came out it was smokey and the fire truck pulled up as we came through the checkout.

"I wish they'd move it so we can get in the car and go home."

Mrs Stock was the owner of the land before Woolworths was built, and she said she'd never experienced a fire like that in the area before.

"There was smoke all drifting around and when the firies broke the glass door it all came billowing out," she said.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman said the fire had broken out in the newsagency at the Creek Street complex but was contained within the shop and extinguished by 6.40pm.

Crews are still on the scene mopping up the area, with two appliances attending from Walkerston and three from Mackay.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.