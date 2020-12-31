VIDEO: Removalist's shocking betrayal

A SNOOPING mover has left a Gold Coast family feeling 'violated and horrified' after being caught on camera digging though private belongings.

The removalist charging $48 per half-hour was filmed opening taped up bedside tables and rifling though Christmas cards, books, diaries and personal belongings of Rebecca Pahl and her partner Robert Thomas.

The family have also accused the company of damaging property while unloading.

The young family - until they found a new house - hired Brisbane-based MLB Removals QL to relocate belongings from Varsity to a Carrara storage shed in early December.

PAIR 'THUMPED' IN ROADSIDE CAR JACKING

Removalists have been caught on camera snooping through the drawers of their clients.

"I feel disgusted by the whole thing," Ms Pahl said.

"The time on the film shows as soon as I left they began going though our personal belongings, opening things that were clearly shut.

"As soon as I saw the video the emotion kicked in.

"We had already had a stressful time trying to move before Christmas, we were trying to find a home to buy and now this.

"They knew what they were doing, there is no reason to go through our drawers and then to be charged for the privilege is just outrageous," she said.

"They were clearly reading everything."

The new mother said they were also shocked to see footage of items being tossed from the truck, which they say resulted in breakage of a lamp, an outdoor lounge and other items.

"You trust them with everything you own, and to see this is shocking."

MLB did not reply to Bulletin inquiries but had responded to the family directly weeks later stating one of the removalists was dismissed.

"I sincerely apologise for the invasion of privacy and I can assure you they have been dismissed from our business as this does not fall in line with company standards," a company spokesman said via email to the family.

MUM'S PLEA: 'LORD, PLEASE TAKE ME INSTEAD'

Removalists caught out going through the bedside tables of a Gold Coast family.

"We have acted accordingly and instantly dismissed the person involved in the videos."

The company also offered a $150 "good will gesture" and $90 to repair the lamps. A $50 discount was also put forward if they were to be hired in the future.

The family said they were not satisfied given the damage and sought a full refund. They were yet to receive any of the money promised.

"We feel it has been a very lackadaisical response to the incident and have gotten the police involved," Ms Pahl said.

"We just want to warn others to look into the companies you use, go through the reviews and

tape all of your items up twice. You never know what people are doing behind your back."

Originally published as VIDEO: Gold Coast mover caught digging in family's belongings