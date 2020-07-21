Menu
Video: Man caught crossing border hidden in car boot

by Kate Kyriacou
21st Jul 2020 4:45 PM
A NEW South Wales man's attempt to smuggle himself into Queensland by hiding in a car boot has landed him with a hefty fine.

Police found the 41-year-old after pulling the Mitsubishi hatchback over on Border St at Wallangarra, south of Stanthorpe on the Queensland/NSW border, on Sunday night.

Footage released by the Queensland Police Service shows a police officer opening the car's boot and laughing as he realises a man is hiding inside.

Police find a man hiding in a car boot while crossing the Queensland border
"Well, hello buddy," the officer says to the man, while telling him to stay where he is.

The man was fined $4003 for attempting to enter Queensland without a Border Declaration Pass.

The man, as well as two women aged 28 and 29 who were in the car, were refused entry to Queensland.

Police said they would continue to pull over cars at random so police can verify the information made in declarations.

Police find a man hiding in a car boot while crossing the Queensland border
Border passes are only valid for seven days.

A total of 16 people have been fined for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction since July 10.

