Crime

Video: Police storm Mongrel Mob bikie home

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Jul 2020 11:50 AM
QUEENSLAND Police's infiltration of a notoriously dangerous bikie gang has continued after releasing footage of the moment they stormed into a house south of Brisbane and discovered weapons and drugs.

Officers from Taskforce Maxima charged a 24-year-old man, allegedly associated with outlaw motorcycle gang, the Mongrel Mob, after executing a search warrant at Coldstream Way, Logan.

During the search police seized cannabis, drug utensils, an air rifle, ammunition and a significant quantity of prohibited items including clothing and paraphernalia associated to the Mongrel Mob.

The Mongrel Mob are declared as an identified organisation under the Liquor Regulation 2002.

Police charged a man, allegedly associated with the Mongrel Mob bikie gang, with firearm and drug offences after executing a search warrant at a Logan address yesterday.
Yesterday's arrest comes after police charged a 37-year-old Woolloongabba man, the alleged president of the Mongrel Mob Logan chapter, for wearing a prohibited item in public.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bolin of Taskforce Maxima South East Region said the charges reflect police's ongoing commitment to taking all available enforcement actions against gangs.

"This was a significant seizure and we will continue to target gang members and their associates in an effort to prevent, disrupt and investigate their involvement in serious and organised crime," he said.

"Police will not tolerate the visible wearing of gang 'colours' in public and we will continue taking a strong policing approach to this kind of behaviour."

The man will attend Beenleigh Magistrates Court on August 24 on charges of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing explosives, unlawfully possessing a weapon and wearing prohibited items.

