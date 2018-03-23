VIDEO: 'Seconds from death' CQ driver almost hit by train

A CENTRAL Queensland driver has narrowly avoided certain death after ignoring flashing lights at a level crossing.

Video footage released by freight company Aurizon shows the man driving through the Beecher level crossing. And in a separate incident, footage shows a truck hitting the overhead electrical rail lines at a Blackwater level crossing, sparking a fire and damaging the rail infrastructure.

Aurizon head of safety Danny Harnedy has appealed for motorists to follow road rules.

"The footage clearly shows the motorist blatantly ignoring the flashing lights at the level crossing and putting their life and the lives of our train drivers at risk," Mr Harnedy said.

"The signs and signals at level crossings are there for your protection and the protection of our drivers.

"When you disobey the law and ignore the protection in place, you are putting yourself, your passengers and our drivers at risk of serious injury or even worse, fatality.

"No injury or fatality can be justified by the short amount of time that you think you will save by taking a short cut and disobeying the law."

In a separate incident, footage shows a truck hitting the overhead electrical rail lines at a Blackwater level crossing, sparking a fire and damaging the rail infrastructure.

"Hitting an overhead line will cause damage to your vehicle or equipment, and puts you at risk of electrocution. Electrified overhead lines carry 25,000 volts of electricity which is 100 times greater than the power supply in most homes," he said.

"Drivers must always check the height of their vehicle, trucks and the load they are carrying to avoid collisions with overhead lines at level crossings.

"Always approach rail crossings cautiously and look, listen and think. Obey the law and stay safe."