Crime

VIDEO: Sparks fly in wild police chase

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Dec 2019 4:41 PM
POLICE footage has revealed the terrifying moment a driver sped down the Pacific Motorway losing tyres, bringing up sparks and narrowly missing nearby vehicles.

The Polair vision has been released after the incident last night, which occurred between Coomera and Beenleigh.

At one point the vehicle loses a tyre. Photo: QLD Police
The vision shows the driver speeding down the motorway, weaving in and out of traffic. The car eventually loses a tire and begins shooting up sparks over the road.

The grey Nissan Patrol was reported stolen from Coolangatta on December 10.

A 29-year-old Greenbank man has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with driving of a motor vehicle without a licence, disqualified by Court Order and evasion offence.

A man has now been charged over the offence. Photo: QLD Police
He was expected to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

