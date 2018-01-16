View from a cool canoe with rainbow colour

COLOURFUL READ: Reff Sykes and the wonderfully book of wild verse he wrote for his young nieces.

COLOURFUL READ: Reff Sykes and the wonderfully book of wild verse he wrote for his young nieces. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA artist and illustrator Reff Sykes was inspired by his two young nieces to embark on a whirlygig of a literary journey in a flying rainbow canoe.

Sykes said he created his amazing world of colourful characters, like the odd shoe Lurkers, for these two "to help them learn about animals and the wild world around them”.

Lurkers are the darker menace in this otherwise bright mix, who are there to illustrate that "where there is happiness there can also be some danger”.

"Lucia, Maria and the Rainbow Canoe is a fantastic journey of two girls exploring the world, while driving awareness of early stage dyslexia and depression in children,” Sykes said.

"The Rainbow Canoe is an epic journey mixing rhymes like the famous Dr Seuss with unicorns and animals like that of Animalia.”

He said these rhymes also gave youngsters a bit of a lively tale.

"I was reading my nieces a lot of kids' books and many of them were lacking that bitof fun aspect,” Sykes said.

"I've seen a lot of kids suffer from dyslexia and depression and and I wanted to do something that would be beneficial for everyone really.

"And then my mother had come in with some brilliant photos she'd taken up in the Arctic and that was it.”

So he decided to combine his art and verse with these wild images to help shine a multi-hued, adventurous light on young lives.

"This is a bit of a passion play, because I thought I could do something for my nieces, Lucia and Maria, by telling them about some of the wonders of the world,” Sykes said.

He said this project was part of his "down time” when not championing his Mash Music online tech venture, which he hopes will help shake up the music industry.

He said Mash Music enables artists to sell directly to their online fan bases, which previously they had only been able to get likes and shares from.

"That's been really well taken up in the States and here in Australia,” Sykes said.

As for the Rainbow Canoe, he said educational messages were littered throughout the book, such as the ice getting away from the polar bears and the otters facing the threat of plastic in the sea.

"Basically the royalties that are raised from this are to go towards raising awareness of dyslexia,” Sykes said.

He said the book was designed for children three years and older and he hoped it would help make a difference in young people struggling with the written word.

Sykes said experts say dyslexia is not directly related to depression in children, however those with dyslexia are more likely to be affected by depression by impairing the development of reading skills.

The book is the first of a planned series.

"We're also getting this (first book) animated by some of the best in LA around for this magic carpet ride,” Sykes said.

The book is available at www.amazon.com.

A sample of the verse is:

Lucia spots a Lurker with a funny shoe,

Happy they are safe in the rainbow canoe.

Lurkers are scary and often steal children at night,

Knowing they are riding safe today, gives them great delight.

Mummy always says if you ever see one quickly turn away,

As they can't be trusted, so stay out of their way.