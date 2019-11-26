Menu
The view of the new Peregian loo.
View of the loos Peregian was busting for

Peter Gardiner
26th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
MUCH to the relief of Peregian its $350,000 new architecturally-designed toilet block looks ready to open by Christmas to replace the present makeshift facilities straining to handle the local markets and Originals concerts.

The new block of 12 toilets, outdoor shower and baby’s change room, had a five-month construction target to be undertaken by Ri-con Contractors who won the Noosa Council tender at Kingfisher drive beside the lifesaving club.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the Peregian Beach community has been asking the council to upgrade and increase the number of toilets there for some time.

“This facility needs to cater for the influx of people to Peregian Beach at holiday season and on weekends, as well as for the local markets and events such as Peregian Originals,” Mayor Wellington said.

Councillor Brian Stockwell said the council was “pleased to answer that call with this project”.

Most of the public comments on social media announcing the pending opening have been positive and two were keen to see surveillance cameras mounted on the building.

Megan Twiname said while the work was “looking good” the same could not be said for the sparse looking shorefront park which cops a lot of market and concert foot traffic.

“We just went to Tickle Park for (the) Coolum market where there is beautiful green grass, can’t Noosa Council occasionally water the grounds at Peregian,” she said.

