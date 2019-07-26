Viewers horrified: ‘This can’t be real’

AUSTRALIAN Survivor fans were left horrified during last night's episode by contestant Ross Clarke-Jones' bizarre snoring.

The big wave surfer, 53, was shown enjoying a good night's sleep - at the expense of many of his fellow contestants on the "Champions" tribe, one of whom was caught on camera aiming a gun hand gesture at his sleeping teammate as his snoring rattled through the jungle:

Ross sleeps …

… The rest of the tribe do not.

At least returning Survivor contestant Luke Toki saw the funny side, as he, Pia Miranda and Nova Peris sat awake listening to Ross snore.

"Imagine you go on a date and think, 'He seems nice …' And then you've been seeing each other for a little while but you haven't stayed over … and then all of a sudden you go to sleep and (hear that). You'd be like, 'F**k, knew this was too good to be true!'" said Toki.

Peris said the sound was "like something out of an Alien movie" - and Survivor fans watching last night's episode seemed to agree:

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE CALL MEDICAL ABOUT THAT SNORING @Survivor_AU #SurvivorAU — Mel Borgen (@tardy_mel) July 25, 2019

Can someone please record the sound of Ross snoring. I need to prove to my wife that there are worse snorers out there than me. #SurvivorAU — Josh N (@joshuang85) July 25, 2019

Like, ya killin’ me 🤣 Also, that snoring sounds like a little, old Mafia boss hawking up a golly then turning back to his entourage to start his next sentence #SurvivorAU — Kate-est Of All Time (@Katwit69) July 25, 2019

Who could sleep with that snoring/breathing???? Yikes that's deadly! I couldn't lol #survivor #survivorau — G (@GrSdemn) July 25, 2019

That snoring sound needs to start and end with this episode or I’m calling the cops #SurvivorAU — Danni (@babooshka_yaya) July 25, 2019

That snoring can't be real. Come on. Nobody snores like that lol #SurvivorAU — Matty (@Matt_421) July 25, 2019

I legit thought that snoring was fake oh my god #SurvivorAU — hannah (@HelixHorse) July 25, 2019

if Ross is snoring like that every night how the hell did he survive the 1st vote #SurvivorAU — Tom Hockman (@Tom_Hockman) July 25, 2019

Oh my gosh that SNORING is ABHORRENT #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/FiQgkxmldW — Leanne (@GreenPea123) July 25, 2019

#SurvivorAU Might be the worst snore I've EVER heard! OMG — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) July 25, 2019

Even the show's host Jonathan LaPaglia weighed in, comparing the noise to a "death rattle":

I heard about Ross snoring but holy sh*t, that’s more like a death rattle! I would've got out the defib paddles if I were there. ☠️​ #SurvivorAU — Jonathan LaPaglia (@JLa_Paglia) July 25, 2019

Have some sympathy for Clarke-Jones, though, who revealed on social media as the episode aired that his "biggest fear" about appearing on Australian Survivor was "not only keeping everyone awake but showcasing my fine raw (sic) of a snore".

"#sleepapnea is a thing. I think this was the only night I got sleep," he wrote.