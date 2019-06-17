Viewers pan ‘revolting’ Project joke

A segment on The Project took an unexpected turn when one guest decided to launch into a no-holds-barred monologue about his daughters' periods, prompting stunned reactions from the show's hosts.

US comedian Bert Kreischer, who was also shirtless, abruptly brought up his daughter's monthly cycles and how one of them made the decision to have a "period party" during Monday's episode of The Project.

"This was the best party," Kreischer said, revealing his daughter had invited two male friends who didn't know they were celebrating her period.

"I dressed all in red, made pasta with marinara sauce, drinking pinot noir, laughing at these two boys Max and Carter who had their faces covered in red cake."

US comedian Bert Kreischer stunned The Project panel with a story about his daughter’s period party

Kreischer's joke was met by laughter and stunned reactions from the rest of The Project panel, who seemed unsure of how to respond to the US comedian's story.

"Everyone on this desk is nervously laughing, we're not quite sure whether we should find this funny," Steve Price explained.

The talkback radio host was unconvinced by Kreischer's claims that period parties were "so much fun" and more dads needed to throw them for their daughters.

Comedian @bertkreischer delivers what could possibly be the loosest interview on #TheProjectTV. From period parties, to being banned from Instagram to bagging Steve Price - nothing is off limits! pic.twitter.com/vsB09aJRln — The Project (@theprojecttv) June 17, 2019

"I've had a lot of fun with my two daughters but I didn't know that I would be throwing them a period party," Price said.

Reaction to Kreischer's joke from viewers was swift, with many labelling it "revolting" and saying they were changing the channel in protest.

The Project hosts Waleed Aly and Lisa Wilkinson. Channel 10

"I had to change channels. It was like watching a train wreck. That is the risk with live TV however, I thought he was offensive and his material was highly inappropriate," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Just revolting, imagine paying to go see him," a viewer complained on The Project's page, with another adding: "Turned him off how foul."

"What an embarrassing and appalling segment, enough to make me cringe, and his poor daughters."

I really had to get up and leave while this american comic was on. 🤮 Is the producer in your earpiece saying 'end this now!' #theprojecttv — NewWorldPeace (@EndWar2019) June 17, 2019

This guy was so offensive and so unfunny. The Project remember the time slot you're on — Dianne (@DianneStrauss) June 17, 2019

However not everyone was offended by Kreischer's period talk, with several people pointing out it was a simply a joke about a normal body function.

"He's supportive of his daughters getting their periods … What's so disgusting about that?" One person wrote on Facebook.

It's really interesting that we are still so uncomfortable talking about women having periods. It's a natural thing that lasts for 4-5 days every 4 weeks for 30+ yrs to most healthy women but it's still a taboo subject. #PeriodParties #PeriodsAreNatural #TheProjectTV — Bevie (@beviesplace) June 17, 2019

Lots of nervous laughing and uncomfortable looks 😂 but love to see this being normalised through comedy and by a Dad! 🙌🏻 👏🏻👏🏻#theprojecttv #periodparty — thats-so-Zo (@ThatsSoZo) June 17, 2019

