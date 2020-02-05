Menu
Viewers stunned: ‘It’s basically porn’

by Nick Bond
5th Feb 2020 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM

 

Australian Survivor: All-Stars viewers were stunned by an extreme rewards challenge during Tuesday night's episode that saw the cast in some very compromising positions.

Three players from each Survivor tribe wrestled each other on a floating deck in the ocean, attempting to push their opponents into the sea. They were playing for a trip to the 'Survivor store', an opportunity to score some much-needed basic and luxury items for their respective camps.

And boy, they went for it. Ever see one of those nature documentaries where a giant cobra slowly swallows an antelope? It was like watching that, mixed with softcore porn:

Right in front of my salad?
Right in front of my salad?

Poor Phoebe seemed to cop a particularly bad deal, pinned to the ground with her face in opponent Abbey's butt - Abbey then "twerked her way to victory," as host Jonathan LaPaglia cheerfully put it.

What was the challenge again?
What was the challenge again?

 

Remember, these people are mainly subsisting on beans.
Remember, these people are mainly subsisting on beans.

By the end of the intense challenge, many of the contestants appeared bruised and battered, one even bowing out with a painful knee injury - oh, and Locky lost his shorts yet again:

 

Very on-brand.
Very on-brand.

It was … a lot:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I mean, the gifs alone:

 

 

 

 

 

Australian Survivor: All-Stars airs 7:30pm Mondays to Wednesdays on Ten.

Entendres on top of entendres.
Entendres on top of entendres.
Please, people, give them some privacy.
Please, people, give them some privacy.

