‘Village’ of support for mums-to-be

PREGNANCY HELP: Karen Shlegeris has created the Birth and Baby Village in Noosaville, which offers unique classes and support to help change negative perspectives of birthing and parenthood.

A NEW “village” has been established in Noosa especially for mums, dads and bubs.

It’s not exactly a suburb but a one-stop shop where pregnant women and parents can access all aspects of antenatal and post-birth support.

Founded by Karen Shlegeris, the Birth and Baby Village in Noosaville offers unique classes and support to help change negative perspectives of birthing and parenthood.

“Many people think that pregnancy is uncomfortable and birthing is traumatic and that having a new baby is stressful,” Karen explained.

“But when they come to Birth and Baby Village they get a whole different perspective.”

The village offers classes in Calmbirth, pregnancy yoga and pilates, mums and bubs yoga, birth preparation, breastfeeding workshops, mothers’ support groups, dads’ groups, parenting skills, birth storytelling and even financial management for young parents.

You can also get referrals to outside experts such as doctors, psychologists, physiotherapists, acupuncturists and massage therapists.

“Until now, there’s been no place to go in the Noosa area for comprehensive, loving support from conception through to parenthood,” Karen said.

The overarching philosophy is to remove the anxieties and negativities often associated with birthing and parenting so mums and dads can enjoy the life-changing experience.

Karen, a childbirth educator for 20 years, runs the Calmbirth classes, incorporating techniques from her qualifications as a yoga instructor.

“When you are tense the uterus tries to stay closed and that contributes to long and painful labours,” she said.

“I teach people to be relaxed and calm and to calm the nervous system so they can have a calm baby – and everyone wants a calm baby.

“Calmbirth works on the subconscious mind and both women and their partners love it.”

Karen said the village was also a wonderful hub for parents to connect and make new friends.

“It can be lonely when you go through such a life-changing experience and you need people to understand what you are going through,” she said.

“Our main aim is to connect people which is why we call it a village.”

Karen said the biggest problem for pregnant women was often well-meaning relatives and friends sharing horror stories about childbirth.

“We help mothers to build confidence and expect their pregnancy and birth to be a wonderful experience, and we give them and their families all of the tools and support they need to create a

joy-filled experience.”

Birth and Baby Village offers 12-month memberships with access to all classes and services or you can choose ‘a la carte’ options.