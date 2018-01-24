Village people share the culinary spoils

ALL HANDS: The Veggie Village crew at Peregian Beach take a photo break from their working bee.

EVERY couple of weeks, it's all hands on deck at Veggie Village's working bees, the community gardens located in the centre of Peregian Beach village.

It's a great concept where, more and more, the participants grow a range of vegetables, then share the proceeds.

Partners Jan Romanowski and Steve Ronay are in their third year at the gardens and recently enjoyed a crop including broccoli, cauliflower and snow peas.

"And some Asian vegetables including bok choy,” Steve added.

It's the place to meet like-minded people and to bring the kids - and dogs.

As former Bali resident Made Sri said, "it has been wonderful for me; we help each other out”.

Long-term members like Dorothy Senior, who joined the group at its inception 10 years back, the self-anointed "tea lady”, said it had been a great experience for her.

"We're mulching in preparation for new plantings at this time,” the former Bondi, Sydney resident said.

Ms Romanowski said new members were always welcome at the gardens.

"We work from 7am, then go down the road for coffee about nine.”