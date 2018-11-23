New Outback Spectacular show to tug at Aussies' hearts

FARMERS battling in the grip of drought have been doing it tough over the past decade and a new show on the Gold Coast is shining a light on just how bad things have been.

Australian Outback Spectacular's new show, Heartland, is a multimillion-dollar Village Roadshow project that will tug at the heartstrings, says Outback Spectacular general manager Shane Phillips.

"The new show is all about struggling Australians trying to deal with the drought," he said.

The new show Australian Outback Spectacular Heartland is said to be based on struggling farmers during the drought.

"It's about people trying to save their properties to pass on to the next generation.

"I would be surprised if anyone could get through the show without shedding a tear.

"We have new state-of-the-art projection mapping technology that makes it so realistic you'll feel it."

The new production took about 12 months to develop and is replacing the previous four-year-long show, High Country.

The new show called Australian Outback Spectacular Heartland is said to be so realistic you’ll feel it.

Audiences will recognise a number of well-known faces in the cast.

"The main actor is Robert Colby (Rush, Patrol Boat, A Place To Call Home) and we also have comedian Mark Mitchell (The Comedy Company, Neighbours, Upper Middle Bogan, The Doctor Blake Mysteries) who is very well known in most Australian households," Mr Phillips said.

"Most of the actors are over 50 years old as they are representing a particular decade."

The show launches on December 7. Tickets are available at outbackspectaular.com.au.