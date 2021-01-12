Menu
Ben Thompson and Keith Blanchard of North Shore Realty inspect the Villas on Sunrise site at Coolum Beach. Picture: Patrick Woods.
News

Villas ‘snapped up’ in $8 million Coolum complex

Peter Gardiner
12th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
More than half of the nine up-market apartments that will make up an $8 million Coolum Beach development have been bought with construction about to start.

The Villas on Sunrise in Sunrise Ave will be built on the edge of Coolum’s shopping precinct beside Birtwill St.

North Shore Realty agent Ben Thompson said five villas had already been sold.

“We’re working on expressions of interest in another couple so there’s really going to be a few remaining at best by the end of the week,” he said.

The Villas on Sunrise in Coolum Beach has attracted a tonne of interest.
Westcon Site Management will be building the 186sq m, three-bedroom, two bathroom apartments for local developers Arc.

“We turned the soil in December to clear the site and the next step in construction is not far away,” Mr Thompson said.

“They tell me it could be even happening this week.”

Mr Thompson said as the villas were worth just above $900,000 each, the development all up was worth “probably a touch over $8 million”.

The overhead view of the Sunrise Ave development shows its proximity to the Cool town centre.
He said the stand-alone feature of the villas was a major selling point.

“So there’s no shared walls like you’d have in a townhouse complex and all come with private courtyards,” he said.

He said the majority of sales had been to owner-occupiers with a good mix of local, state and interstate buyers attracted.

With a scheduled 39-week build planned, Mr Thompson said in an ideal world the project would be signed off for occupation possibly by October.

