Vinnies Noosa's grand re-opening

NEW LOOK: Recently refurbished Vinnies Noosaville store will hold a grand re-opening this Saturday.

Contributed

FOR THE past week Vinnies Noosaville been undergoing a major refit and renovation to provide the local community with a modern, fresh and exciting new shopping experience.

The new look shop will have a grand re-opening this Saturday, October 13 from 9am and the store will be stocked with a huge variety of quality, affordable items including ladies, men's and children's clothing, bric-a-brac, furniture, home wares, toys, books and much more.

Northern Diocese St Vincent de Paul retail operations manager Lisa Baker said the community is invited to come and join in the celebrations.

"We are inviting everyone to share in a free sausage sizzle between 9am to 1pm, visit our new look shop and hopefully grab some of the great bargains available as all profits from our shops go towards helping people in need,” Ms Baker said.

"Here at Vinnies we rely on the wonderful quality donations that are generously gifted by the community and are always grateful to receive donations in-shop during opening hours.”

"Vinnies shops, including Noosaville, generate funds that enable us to help people in need in a range of ways, including but not limited to, emergency assistance with food and clothing, disaster relief, youth work, housing and homelessness, child and family support and mental health services.”

During October the organisation will also celebrate Dressed by Vinnies Day on October 26.

"We're asking schools, business and other organisations to come into their local Vinnies and buy something to wear for a Dressed by Vinnies day.

"It's like a free dress day to support our good works, officially it's on October 26 but people can get involved any time through the month of October.”

The store is located at 165 Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville.