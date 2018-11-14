Vinnies sleepout 'most successful yet'

Anton Mogg was SVDP's highest individual fundraiser for the 2018 Community Sleepout.

Anton Mogg was SVDP's highest individual fundraiser for the 2018 Community Sleepout. Contributed

ST VINCENT de Paul have thanked Noosa for helping make the 2018 Vinnies Community Sleepout its most successful yet.

The annual event, held in August, raised more than $189,000, $7500 of that from their highest individual fundraiser, Noosa Surf Club Restaurant's Anton Mogg.

Northern diocesan president John Harrison presented an award of thanks on Monday.

"Anton Mogg did a great job and raised that money in a matter of days,” he said.

The money will go to refurbishing 12 Nambour units purchased to house up to 20 people, expected to be completed early next year.

"We are also looking at acquiring 12 more units this year,” Mr Harrison said.

Annually the dioceses, which stretches from Redcliffe, to Hervey Bay and out to Murgon gives out about $1.5million to the needy.

"We are so grateful for the support of the local community and thank those who shop at our stores.”

On Monday the Federal Government announced funding cuts to food relief organisation Foodbank, which spectacularly back-flipped due to community backlash.

Instead, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will increase the budget by $1.5 million over the next 4.5 years.

Vinnies use Foodbank regularly and Mr Harrison said potential cuts would cost them thousands.